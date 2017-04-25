Hillsborough County School Board approves new school bell times

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School Board voted to approve the proposed bell time schedule, to tentatively take effect in the 2018-2019 school year, on Tuesday.

The board voted six to one, after receiving feedback form many families who said they would have difficulty adjusting to the new schedule for the 2017-2018 school year.

See the bell times here.

The district says it is seeking to correct times between high school, elementary and middle school start times, to get students to school on time.

The district said across Florida, the standard time between bell times is at least 55-75 minutes for pick-up and drop off of students. Currently, the Hillsborough School District has only 27 minutes between high school and elementary start times.

The district is preparing to offer HOST (before or after school care) at all elementary and middle schools, starting at about $12 a week.

