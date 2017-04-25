‘Frozen 2’ coming to theaters in 2019

By Published:
FILE - This file image provided by Disney shows Elsa the Snow Queen, voiced by Idina Menzel, in a scene from the animated feature "Frozen." According to studio estimates Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, Disneys Frozen remained atop the box office with $20.7 million, freezing out the horror spinoff Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. (AP Photo/Disney, File)

(WFLA) — Frozen fans rejoice because the second edition is coming to theaters in 2019 on Thanksgiving weekend.

The fan favorite film will be releasing “Frozen 2” as the second sequence to Disney’s original film.

Disney Animation made the announcement on twitter that “Frozen 2” will be in theaters starting November 27, 2019.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s