‘Frozen 2’ coming to theaters in 2019

(WFLA) — Frozen fans rejoice because the second edition is coming to theaters in 2019 on Thanksgiving weekend.

The fan favorite film will be releasing “Frozen 2” as the second sequence to Disney’s original film.

Disney Animation made the announcement on twitter that “Frozen 2” will be in theaters starting November 27, 2019.

Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017

