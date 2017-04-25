Florida lawmakers want to eliminate the ‘tampon tax’

By Published:
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Lawmakers in Florida want to eliminate the so-called “tampon tax,” or a sales tax on the products women use while menstruating.

Two proposals considering feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads a tax-exempt purchase moved ahead in the Florida Legislature on Tuesday. Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law. Currently, there are thirteen states that do not impose a sales tax on these products.

If the sales tax is eliminated, women would save money, although it remains unclear how much. The change would cost the state $3.8 million a year in lost tax revenue and local governments could lose about $1 million on a recurring basis.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s