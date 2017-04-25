Florida lawmakers want to eliminate the ‘tampon tax’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Lawmakers in Florida want to eliminate the so-called “tampon tax,” or a sales tax on the products women use while menstruating.
Two proposals considering feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads a tax-exempt purchase moved ahead in the Florida Legislature on Tuesday. Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law. Currently, there are thirteen states that do not impose a sales tax on these products.
If the sales tax is eliminated, women would save money, although it remains unclear how much. The change would cost the state $3.8 million a year in lost tax revenue and local governments could lose about $1 million on a recurring basis.
