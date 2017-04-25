Dozens of Tampa Bay veterans head to D.C. on Honor Flight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s safe to say 94-year-old Irving McConchie is ready for his honor flight.

“I slept 5 hours last night. I was up at 2:30 this morning doing my exercises,” he said early Tuesday morning at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

He is one of 77 WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans taking part in the 27th Honor Flight.

McConchie fought in WWII and trained other soldiers for the fight. He is expecting this day to be one of the best he’s ever had.

“I want to see my name on the wall. I want to go see my wife’s name, who passed away. She was in the navy,” he said.

Each veteran on the trip is accompanied by a guardian. John Murray’s guardian is his nephew, who also served in the army.

“Someone who is in the family that we can enjoy it together,” he said. “I’m just excited about it!”

WWII veteran Robert Henderson has been to D.C., but says to see the memorial together with this group is special.

“Long time coming, but it’s finally there,” Henderson said. “It’s in a beautiful location and so, it’s an awesome experience to go with a group like this.”

While they’re looking forward to the day, they’re also prepared for emotions to run high when they stand before these memorials that will no doubt, bring back so many memories.

“I think that will probably bring a tear or two,” McConchie said. “With the association with people I had in the service, I tear up thinking about it. It’s tough, tough. But I am looking forward to it tremendously.”

The veterans return home to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport at 8:30 p.m. A public welcome home celebration is scheduled for when they arrive. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

