Doctor: George HW Bush dealing with chronic bronchitis

By Published:
This Thursday, April 20, 2017, photo provided by the Office of George H.W. Bush shows former President George H.W. Bush, left, posing with his son former President George W. Bush at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston where he is recovering from a mild case of pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital Friday, April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough and doctors determined he had pneumonia. (Evan Sisley/Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A doctor who is treating former President George H.W. Bush says while the nation’s 41st president has recovered from pneumonia, he is still dealing with the effects of chronic bronchitis.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said he still expects the 92-year-old Bush will be discharged by the end of the week.

Bush has been at the hospital since April 14.

Doerr says chronic bronchitis — a constant irritation of the lining of tubes that carry air to one’s lungs — can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia.

Doerr says once Bush is home, doctors will continue with “aggressive respiratory treatments.”

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. He spent 16 days in the hospital in January for treatment of pneumonia.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s