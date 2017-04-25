Disabled vet claims emotional support dog was no threat to Largo PD volunteer

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA)- A disabled veteran who was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, claims his emotional support dog, Jessie, was not used to threaten a Largo Police Department volunteer last week.

Vincent Chisholm, 56, was arrested at the Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard on April 19, after police say Chisholm told the volunteer “he was going to let his pit bull loose to attack”

Chisholm said he had dropped a friend off at the front of the Walmart in the fire lane. Chisholm said he then left to park and waited a few minutes before returning to the fire lane.He claims his friend was in the checkout line and on her way out of the store.

Chisholm claims the volunteer approached his vehicle and told him he had to move. Chisholm said he explained to the volunteer that he and his friend are both handicapped and his friend was on her way out of the store.

Chisholm said the volunteer told him to circle around. Chisholm said he moved his car in front of the volunteer’s car to wait.

According to the police report, the volunteer attempted to issue Chisholm a citation for illegal parking.

Chisholm says his support dog, Jessie, begin to bark when the volunteer approached the vehicle. Chisholm claims he warned the volunteer that Jessie is protective of him and doesn’t like people around the vehicle.

Chisholm claims he never threaten to let the dog loose on the volunteer.

“He doesn’t want anyone around me,” said Chisholm. “You can’t come within a boundary of that car and he’s gonna show you.”

When a Largo police officer showed up, officers say “The dog was clearly vicious and attempting to lunge out of the vehicle to attack.”

Chisholm was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES