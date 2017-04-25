Deputies: Polk man shipped $600,000 worth of ‘meth paste’ in pottery, planned to bake it out

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Davenport suspect’s elaborate plan to deal meth ended in disaster when detectives discovered he had pottery shipped to Florida that was covered with $600,000 worth of meth paste.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Omar Palencia, 30, had the pottery shipped to him and intended to cook the meth out of the pottery, and then sell the meth.

Detectives say Palencia told him the meth paste would have cooked out to 10 kilos, with a street value of $600,000.

When detectives arrested Palencia, they say he had two pieces of broken pottery in his pocket that had meth paste on them. He allegedly told detectives the paste was for his personal use. That amount of meth totaled 101 grams.

“You can see the lengths drug dealers go to, to get their illegal product out on the street. Omar Palencia will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and thanks to minimum mandatory sentencing laws, he should be out of the drug dealing business for quite some time,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Palencia was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of trafficking in meth over 400 grams , trafficking in meth 28-200 grams, two counts of possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES