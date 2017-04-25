Dash cam captures fiery crash, rescue of Fla. man known as ‘Gold Teeth’

(WESH) Florida sheriff’s deputies pulled a man from a burning vehicle Sunday just moments after he crashed while trying to avoid capture.
Deputies said they received a call about an attempted home-invasion robbery involving a man who goes by the alias “Gold Teeth.”
“Gold Teeth,” who was later identified as Scott Michael Beekman, 28, was spotted in a white Dodge van in the parking lot of a convenience store.
When officers attempted to pull the van over, Beekman fled and a chase followed.
Beekman eventually lost control, struck a stop sign and then a tree, with the van coming to rest on its side.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Polk man shipped $600,000 worth of ‘meth paste’ in pottery, planned to bake it out
- You Paid For It: Scientology trying to kill $26 million Clearwater aquarium funding after land sale dispute
- Better Call Behnken: Men owed thousands for boat, title, in Palm Harbor consignment shop nightmare
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup Series
- Official: 3 year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425
- Hernandez suicide notes ordered released ahead of funeral