Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr., greets fans during driver introductions for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CONCORD, N.C. (WFLA) After 18 seasons and more than 600 races behind the wheel, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from his NASCAR Cup Series driving career at the end of 2017.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the news with members of his Hendrick Motorsports team today.

The fan favorite and two-time Daytona 500 champion will further explain his decision in a press conference this afternoon.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since then, he won 26 points-paying Cup races and was voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for a record of 14 consecutive years.

During his career, he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

Now, during his 18th full-time season at the elite Cup level, Earnhardt made his 600th career series start on March 26 at Fontana, California.

He will compete in his final NASCAR Cup Series race on November 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

