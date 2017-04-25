Brush fire shuts down part of West Lake Drive in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – A brush fire has shut down part of West Lake Drive in Wimauma.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is on scene working to control the fire.

West Lake has been closed from Orendain Lane to Bill Tucker Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic is being re-routed to Highway 301 and Highway 674.

