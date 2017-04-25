Bartow snake bite victim reunites with rescuers

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who had to be flown to the hospital after a rattlesnake bite recently had a chance to meet some of the first responders who helped him.

A rattlesnake bit Jerome Roddenberry on Sunday, April 9 at the River Ranch hunting grounds. Roddenberry thought the snake was dead after someone else shot it, but was bitten on the hand when he picked it up.

Roddenberry said the bite didn’t hurt, but after taking about 10 steps he couldn’t move. After about 30 seconds, he says he doesn’t remember anything until he woke up in the hospital.

Roddenberry says he needed 32 vials of antivenin at the hospital.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” he said.

Last Friday, Roddenberry had the chance to meet the Polk County Fire Rescue members who started caring for him before he was airlifted.

“You saved my life,” he told them. “You kept me going until I got to the hospital.”

