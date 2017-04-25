In three years with the Bucs, offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile has been active in sending school supplies and hygiene kits to students in his parents’ homeland of Haiti. Last month, he made his first trip there and saw in person the lives he was working so hard to improve.

Pamphile visited for four days in February with his father, Serge, and two college teammates from Purdue. He spoke at schools and delivered donated goods from fundraising efforts he had helped coordinate in Tampa. He’ll be back in July to host a youth football camp for about 250 children, another way he can give back.

In addition to local education projects, Pamphile is now president of Athletes for Haiti, a charity launched from a larger organization, Athletes for Charity, which Pamphile continues to work with. He’s organizing a fundraiser at Top Golf in Tampa on May 7th to help support education and sports initiatives in Haiti.

http://www.athletesforcharity.com