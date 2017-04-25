Accelerant Detection Canine helping investigators with suspicious fires in Polk County

INDIAN LAKE ESTATE, Fla. (WFLA) – As the search heats up for a potential arsonist in Polk County, investigators have been utilizing a special technique to help track down clues: an Accelerant Detection Canine.

Booker Dawg, an English Labrador, is part of the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations.

She is one of five dogs throughout the state trained to find even the slightest hint of accelerant.

“If investigators have determined it’s a set fire, we go in and search,” Detective Jeff Patz told News Channel 8.

Call it finding a needle in a haystack.

After eight suspicious fires in recent weeks in Indian Lake Estates, Booker has been brought in to help investigators search the rough terrain for any clues.

“Her portion of the investigation is very important, because she can help narrow down taking samples from any fire scene that are needed, and may assist in putting the puzzle together,” Detective Patz said.

In a demonstration, her handler showed News Channel 8 how quickly Booker can find an accelerant.

When she hits on accelerant, she sits.

“The average human has about five million sensors in their nose, the average dog has about 300 million,” Detective Patz said.

Her keen sense of smell is just one tool investigators are hoping will help them track down a potential firebug.

Booker is sponsored and paid for by State Farm Insurance. The program paid for Booker’s training and her handler’s training. The cost to train a single dog is estimated at $28,000.

Anyone with information about the fires should call law enforcement. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

