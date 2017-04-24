Zephyrhills High School JV basketball coach accused of having sex with student

News Channel 8 Reporter Jeff Patterson By Published: Updated:

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – The girls JV basketball coach at Zephyrhills High School is off the job and in jail.

Samuel Walker, 39, is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a 17-year-old student at the school.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said the acts occurred between Feb. 1 and April 17 of 2017.

Pasco deputies said Walker admitted to having sex with the student, but said he didn’t stop, because he was worried that she would blackmail him.

At the school on Monday, parents expressed outrage over the arrest.

“It’s like a pedophile. I think it’s sick. I really think it’s sickening. I hope the guy gets fired and is behind bars,” said Jessica Sherman,.

Kelly Haxton said she removed her daughter from the school because of ongoing problems, and was not surprised by the arrest.

“My daughter is now home schooled, just because this school has a lot of issues with sexual activity on campus, with drugs, with fights, so I said I didn’t want my daughter going to school here anymore,” said Haxton.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said they believe there is only one victim in the case.

The Pasco County School Superintendent said Walker has been removed from his job, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Walker is also facing charges in Hillsborough County, because detectives believe he had sex with the 17-year-old victim in Hillsborough and Pasco County.

