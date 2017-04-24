Yuck or Yum? Hillsborough students get to taste test new cafeteria foods

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County students will get to participate in a taste test and give their input on new menu items that will be offered at school cafeterias next year.

The Hillsborough County Public Schools Student Nutrition Services Department is hosting its eighth annual Fresh Flavors – Food for Body and Mind Expo from 10 a.m. to Noon, April 27 and April 28.

Each day, 75 students from around the district will taste and rate new menu offerings for the 2017-2018 school year menu.

Twenty new menu items will be tested, including Creamy Tomato Soup with Homemade Croutons, Mediterranean Veggie Wafflewich, and Korean Beef Tacos with Asian Slaw. Students will rate each item on a scale of Love It, Like It, or Dislike It based on the item’s appearance, smell, and taste.

The purpose of the tasting is to help Student Nutrition Services provide healthy menus that are based on student preferences.

Each student will receive a goodie bag and a chance to win a FitBit fitness tracker.

