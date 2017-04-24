You Paid For It: Neighbors spearhead cleanup of St. Pete homeless park ignored by city

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Neighbors turned out in force Saturday to clean up trash and debris at Grand View Park in St. Petersburg, just days after a You Paid for It investigation revealed it has become a homestead for the homeless, largely ignored by city police and park managers.

Robert Blackmon owns an apartment building in the neighborhood and organized the “Earth Day” cleanup. Blackmon tells us he’s been singlehandedly trying to clean up the park for years and has watched it deteriorate over time.

Blackmon says 15 volunteers picked up 564 plastic and glass bottles, and over 25 pounds of aluminum cans.

The volunteers, assisted by five or six St. Petersburg Police officers also removed a few hundred pounds of trash and plastic bags, clothes, a mattress, a Christmas tree, an Adirondack chair, the Bimini top for a boat, a bicycle, a large stuffed teddy bear, tons of shoes, car parts, a shopping cart, milk crates, and the fuel tank and grill from the boat that caught on fire earlier this week, according to Blackmon.

Last week, another Grand View neighbor, Donna Bainter, showed us four or five homeless camps in Grand View’s mangroves, some of them littered with used toilet paper. Our investigation revealed that taxpayers invested $624,000 through the Penny for Pinellas and other state funding for boat ramps, shelters and picnic areas at the park just three years ago.

Within days of that report, Bainter said parks personnel began showing up at the park for maintenance and neighbors rallied last weekend for further cleanup. One man contacted us through Facebook to say our report inspired him to write a song about the homeless living in Grand View’s mangroves.

“There are definitely people who care about this park,” Blackman wrote to us. “It is important to keep it clean not only for those who live near it, but the entire bay as a whole as Big Bayou leads directly out to Tampa Bay, and affects everyone in the Bay Area.”

Tonight at 6, You Paid for It will have more on the neighborhood, the campaign to cleanup up Grand View Park and the city’s re-discovery of this waterfront gem.