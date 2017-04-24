Vandals shoot 91 windows in Highlands Co.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for help finding the culprits who shot out 91 windows in the City of Sebring and in Highlands County.

The shootings began on March 23. Investigators say several windows were shot out of cars in a salvage yard in Sebring.

Then, the incidents picked up significantly last weekend when 33 cases were reported to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and 30 cases were reported to the Sebring Police Department.

Detectives are trying to determine how many people are involved in these cases. The shootings happened south of Sebring and north to Avon Park Lakes.

As of Monday, April 24, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was investigating 51 cases, while the Sebring Police Department was investigating more than 40 complaints.

Detectives say a majority of the windows were in vehicles, but windows at several businesses and residence windows were also destroyed.

“Detectives are working hard to identify the person or persons responsible for these acts and we will file charges for every window that has been broken,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said.

“We would ask that anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood that they think might be involved in these incidents to call us immediately.”

Detectives also ask anyone who has a video security system with a view of the street and lives on a street hit by these vandals to review footage from this past weekend to see if they may have captured an image of any suspicious vehicles in the area late at night,

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to call Det. Amanda Dettman at (863) 402-7820. Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward can call Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES