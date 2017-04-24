University of Tampa employee arrested on child sex charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A University of Tampa employee is facing child sex charges.
According to police, John Paul Stepro engaged in sexual activity with a minor.
Polices said Stepro knew the victim.
He worked in media services for the university and was placed on administrative leave.
