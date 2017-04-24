The Suncoast Scale Model Boat Club (SSMBC) was originally formed in 1976, making it the first club of it kind in the Tampa Bay Area. The founders, Harold “Mike” Sriver and Lew Zerfas started meets at the model boat pond at Lake Seminole Park. They also had business meets at a hobby shop on Seminole Blvd (long since gone). Membership grew to about ten members.

After a while, the meets were held in a small pond at Mike’s home in Largo. When Mike moved to a new home in Safety Harbor (which had to have a lake for the boats) the club meets were held there.

By late 1978 Lew had to leave the club as his family grew. Mike moved back to Chicago and the remaining members moved the boating site back to the pond at Lake Seminole Park. By 1982 the last members of the club went their own ways and the club dissolved on its own.

In March 2014 there was a need to bring the original club back to life. Lew and his son Mike wanted a club for scale R/C boats only. No local clubs had that restriction, so the SSMBC was resurrected. Our web site is: ssmbc-fl.org (Suncoast Scale Model Boat Club – FLorida.ORG)