PUPPY CAM! Watch mama Larceny and her 10 puppies as they grow

(WFLA) — Are you missing April the Giraffe? Don’t fret, because we have the next best thing — a live puppy cam!

Good Dog K-9 trainer Mike found soon-to-be mama Larceny roaming around his home in Pensacola, Florida unexpectedly.

Mike explained to WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross, because of his profession, someone must have dropped Larceny off knowing she would be in good hands.

Mike quickly realized Larceny was pregnant and reached out to Phoenix Rising Pit Bull Rescue for help examining Larceny to make sure she was okay.

Rat terrier Larceny was a bit malnourished, but otherwise in good health to have her 10 puppies.

The 10 bundles of joy were born on April 15, the same day beloved April the Giraffe had her baby.

“Larceny has a wonderful personality and she is a good mom dog,” Mike said.

There are 6 boys and 4 girls in Larceny’s litter. And each pup weighs about 6-7 oz. now.

Mike’s family is nursing Larceny back to full health and taking care of the puppies, but you can help fundraise here.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 on Facebook to watch Larceny and her 10 heartbreakers continue to play and grow.

