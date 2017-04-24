Portion of Hillsborough Av. W. closed after fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police are at the scene of a fatal accident where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The accident occurred at Hillsborough Avenue West and Lois Avenue North.

All westbound lanes of Hillsborough Av. W. between Dale Mabry Highway N. and Lois Av. N. are closed.

The lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as detectives investigate.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The identity of the person has not been released.

