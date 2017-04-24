Polk County native battles in top twelve on ‘The Voice’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Being on stage is nothing new for Chris Blue.

He and his family band, “The Blue Family” sang their way from Florida to the Midwest.

Chris’s mom, Janice Blue-Williams said it wasn’t unusual for them to be compared to the Jackson Family, and for Chris to be called “Little Michael,” something he didn’t really like.

“Chris never wanted to be compared to anyone,” she said. “Just Chris himself.”

But, even with years of experience and raw talent, Chris admits he lost confidence on the way to his “Voice” audition.

It’s a good thing that changed. Not only has he made it to the top twelve, he met his all-time favorite country singer, Shania Twain.

She was onstage with rave review about Chris’s performance.

“You brought everybody from a real cool collective place and built the room up and then exploded,” Twain said on the show. “And I think everybody exploded with you.”

Jenn Holloway has much more on Blue and his journey in the video above.

Will Chris Blue continue on “The Voice?” Don’t miss the results show tomorrow at 8 p.m. on News Channel 8.

