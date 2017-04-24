Pinellas principal will be transferred after racially insensitive comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The principal of Campbell Park Elementary School will be transferred after she made a comment some see as racially insensitive.

Hoffman emailed a class list guideline to staff members last week that suggested that white students should be in the same class.

Her transfer is effective immediately. A district official said Hoffman requested the transfer after “realizing the distraction she was putting on the district and the school.”

She will be reassigned to the district office while the investigation continues.

Hoffman’s transfer comes after she met with parents Monday morning.

She issued an apology, then sent a letter to parents, saying in part:

The guidelines included a statement on assigning white students together, and I explained in the meeting that I was asking that there not be a class with only one white student. I was not asking that all white students in each grade be clustered, as that is not our practice in creating class lists.  I understand how racially insensitive the guideline was.”

The assistant principal of the school will take over as acting principal effective Tuesday morning.

