Parents call for Pinellas principal’s resignation after controversial comment

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
Pinellas County Schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Around a dozen parents met with the principal of Campbell Park Elementary School after she made a comment some see as racially insensitive, and now, some are calling for her resignation.

Principal Christine Hoffman emailed a class list guideline to staff members last week that suggested that white students should be in the same class.

Concerned staffers called the local chapter of the NAACP.

Hoffman issued an apology, then sent a letter to parents, saying in part:

The guidelines included a statement on assigning white students together, and I explained in the meeting that I was asking that there not be a class with only one white student. I was not asking that all white students in each grade be clustered, as that is not our practice in creating class lists.  I understand how racially insensitive the guideline was.”

“I’m torn,” parent Ebony Jackson said. “I’m torn because again, this is a person over our children here at Campbell Park. I am torn.”

The Monday morning meeting lasted around an hour, parents said. Hoffman apparently left abruptly after, telling them she needed to announce school news over the announcement system.

They described the atmosphere in the meeting as somewhat contentious.

“We don’t trust her level of compassion for our kids,” parent Laketta Davis said. “We don’t trust her guidance for the staff. And I think she needs to resign.”

We asked to speak to Hoffman for this story, but a district spokeswoman said she wasn’t available.

No word what punishment, if any, she faces.

Hoffman plans to meet with parents once again, around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s