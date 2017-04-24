Orioles hit 3 HRs off Archer in 6-3 victory over Rays

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer, left, walks on the field as Baltimore Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim, back right, of South Korea, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Monday, April 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Adam Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Hyun Soo Kim and Jonathan Schoop also went deep, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on a cold, damp Monday night at Camden Yards.

All three home runs were off Chris Archer (2-1), who gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander didn’t allow a long ball in his previous four starts this season.

Baltimore trailed 3-1 before Kim and Schoop connected on successive pitches in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Archer hit Seth Smith with a pitch, and Jones followed with a drive deep into the left-field seats.

It was the fifth win in seven games for the Orioles, whose 13-5 record is best in the American League.

