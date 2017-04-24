Monkey spotted at Apopka restaurant

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) — A monkey that was spotted hanging out near a restaurant in Apopka is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

The monkey was seen near the Max and Me Jamaican Restaurant at Michael Gladden Boulevard and Central Avenue.

People said they have been seeing the monkey for several days. Keri Schultz Locke provided WESH 2 News with some photos she took yesterday as the monkey walked along a fence in front of the restaurant.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been called, but there’s no active search at this time, officials said.

FWC officials said nobody has been harmed and no damage of any kind has been reported.

Over the years, monkey sightings have not been uncommon. There are feral groups in the area, and some believe they’re related to the monkeys brought to Silver Springs for film and TV productions.

Some people said they think that the monkey is cute, while others said they are a little freaked out.

