Man crushed by garbage truck in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was crushed by a garbage truck Monday afternoon.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to a report of a man crushed by the truck at the Englewood Disposal A Waste Management Company on Englewood Road.

A 26-year-old man was removed from the back of the truck and flown to a local hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

