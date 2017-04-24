Man crushed by garbage truck in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was crushed by a garbage truck Monday afternoon.
Sarasota County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to a report of a man crushed by the truck at the Englewood Disposal A Waste Management Company on Englewood Road.
A 26-year-old man was removed from the back of the truck and flown to a local hospital.
His condition was not immediately known.
