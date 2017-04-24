If you receive this Lowe’s Home Improvement Mother’s Day coupon, don’t click on it

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTEN) – Lowe’s Home Improvement is warning customers about a fake Mother’s Day coupon circulating online.
WTEN reports customers across the country are taking to the home improvement company’s social media accounts questioning whether the coupon is real or fake.
Lowe’s says the coupon, promising $50 off your next purchase, is not affiliated with Lowe’s in any way.
It starts as a survey and ends with an attempt to gain personal information about you and/or your friends.
Lowe’s says it is likely a phishing scam.
