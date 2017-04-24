Headlines: Fallout over Pinellas principal’s comment; TN family speaks about missing teen’s return; New puppy cam

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’re tracking a few showers and increasing winds to start the week! See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Parents call for Pinellas principal’s resignation after controversial comment
- Elizabeth Thomas’ sister speaks for first time since her return
- Man arrested for tracking teen and traveling to meet her in Sarasota
- You Paid For It: Neighbors spearhead cleanup of St. Pete homeless park ignored by city
- Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in Tampa apartment
- NASA astronaut sets new record for time spent in space
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT