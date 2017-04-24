Harry Potter Film Concert Series coming to Tampa

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Harry Potter fans in the Tampa Bay area will soon get a chance to experience the magic in a brand new way when the Harry Potter Film Concert Series makes a stop in the area.

The Straz Center announced Monday that the Florida Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on September 30.

A 40-foot screen in Morsani Hall will play Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in high definition while the orchestra plays every note of the film’s score live on stage.

Tickets range in price from $45 to $95, and go on sale Friday, May 12.

You can buy tickets by calling (813) 229-7827, going on the Straz Center website or visiting the ticket sales office.

