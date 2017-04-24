For Katie, an up-and-coming news producer, a typical day at work can feel like wrangling a herd of cats. Needless to say, getting along with some colleagues can be… challenging. When Katie finds out her overbearing mother has rejoined the workforce as an intern at the station where Katie works, it might just be the worst news ever. Managing the egos of her staff is hard enough without managing her mother’s meddling nature. Her new co-worker could turn out to be unbearable or a hidden boon.

Great News airs Tuesday’s on NBC