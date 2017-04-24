Disney reveals new details on ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World’s newest attraction is set to open in May, and “Pandora: The World of Avatar” is the largest expansion in Animal Kingdom’s history.

“I think the first thing they’re going to notice when they walk onto the moon of Pandora is they’ve really been transported to another place,” said Djuan Rivers, vice president of Animal Kingdom.

Pandora features 12 acres of floating mountains, exotic and colorful plants and a bio-luminescent rainforest.

Guests will be able to experience two new rides: “Avatar Flight of Passage” and “Na’vi River Journey.”

The “Flight of Passage” is a high-tech ride that gives visitors the feeling that they’re flying on the back of a Mountain Banshee.

The attraction has created a total of 1,500 jobs: 800 positions were required for the construction and 700 employees will be cast members.

“These cast members are spending so much time preparing to take our guests 4.4 light years away to the planet of Pandora,” Rivers said.

Construction began in 2014.

Disney officials describe this project as one that’s unlike any other ever undertaken at Walt Disney World.

“Pandora: The World of Avatar” opens to the public on May 27.

