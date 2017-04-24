Dad falls over kid to catch foul ball at MLB game

(NBC News) — Some people will do just about anything to catch a foul ball – and this dad was no different.

This Giants’ fan at Coors Field knocked over his own daughter while leaning over his nursing wife and newborn to get to this foul ball.

He was not going to let anything hinder him from going home with a souvenir.

Luckily for him, he made the catch and none of his family members were hurt in the process.

But, his daughter couldn’t let daddy go home without his glasses after his foul ball heroics. So, it looks like all was forgiven.

