Cow rescued from muddy ditch in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Crimes Unit rescued a cow Monday afternoon.

The cow was stuck in a muddy ditch up to its stomach in Wahneta, near 11th Street and

Avenue A East.

The unit used equipment from the Florida Department of Agriculture and a front-end loader from the cow’s owner and were able to get the cow back out on its feet.

The sheriff’s office said the cow is “happily back grazing in her pasture, and if she could take, we think she would say, ‘thank youuuuu.’”

