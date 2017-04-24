Cow rescued from muddy ditch in Polk County

By Published:
(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Crimes Unit rescued a cow Monday afternoon.

(Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

The cow was stuck in a muddy ditch up to its stomach in Wahneta, near 11th Street and

(Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Avenue A East.

The unit used equipment from the Florida Department of Agriculture and a front-end loader from the cow’s owner and were able to get the cow back out on its feet.

The sheriff’s office said the cow is “happily back grazing in her pasture, and if she could take, we think she would say, ‘thank youuuuu.’”

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s