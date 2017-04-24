Caitlyn Jenner tells all in new memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner opened up Monday in an Associated Press interview about her rocky road to transition and why she wrote a tell-all memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”
Jenner says she just needed to get it all out, from thoughts of suicide as she was pursued by paparazzi to the women she loved, married and shared certain aspects of her gender dysphoria with.
The goal, she says, is to remain a strong voice for others in the LGBTQ community without massive, media platforms like her own.
