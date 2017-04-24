Bartow man arrested for marijuana-laced gummies

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Gummy candy laced with marijuana led to the arrest of a Bartow man recently.

A sheriff’s deputy in Polk County pulled over 30-year-old Jerrod Williams on Friday in Crystal Lake Drive North in Lakeland, and smelled marijuana.

During a search of Williams’ car, deputies found two bags of marijuana leaves weighing 216 grams, and a large bag of “Colorado Retail Marijuana” gummies weighing 412 grams. Williams also had $5,900 in cash on him.

He was arrested, and is now facing several felony charges including possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Williams was arrested on that same charge back in January, and has been out on bond. Because he violated conditions of his pre-trial release, he is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

