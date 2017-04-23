Zoo teases permanent camera for April the giraffe and baby

By Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) – Fans of April the Giraffe and her baby bid farewell to their favorite giraffe family last week, but the zoo where they live shared some good news this weekend.

In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April kisses her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

On Friday, The Animal Adventure Park in New York turned off the giraffe camera live stream that allowed people all over the world to watch April throughout her pregnancy and birth.

But in a Facebook post on Sunday, the zoo said the camera is not gone for good.

This week, the zoo says it will announce viewing times for when fans can check in on April and her unnamed baby boy. The zoo also says a permanent camera in the yard will go up this season to monitor the famous giraffes.

The Facebook post also gave a tentative date for when we will learn the baby’s name. The top 10 names will be announced in the coming days, and we could know the baby boy’s name by May 1.

