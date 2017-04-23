VIDEO: Child falls out of moving bus, is rescued by volunteer firefighter

HARRISON, Ark. (WFLA) – A volunteer firefighter’s dashboard camera captured the moment a young girl fell out of a moving bus in Harrison, Arkansas.

The video shows the bus’ back door swing open and a child roll out onto the pavement.

The bus keeps going.

Ryan Ciampoli, who just so happens to be a volunteer firefighter and licensed EMT in a nearby county quickly comes to the young girl’s aid.

He said she was unconscious at first, but woke up before he picked her up.

He carried her away from the road and checked her vital signs before paramedics came to the scene.

Ciampoli told reporters he normally wouldn’t move someone so quickly after a traumatic injury, but he wanted to get the girl out of harm’s way.

The child reportedly suffered a broken jaw and is in need of surgery, but she’s expected to make a full recovery.

The bus driver returned to the scene of the incident 15 minutes later, according to Ciampoli.

