Tampa Bay area family receives Habitat for Humanity home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — After moving from Haiti to Florida and struggling to find a decent apartment to call home, a Tampa Bay area family of five became homeowners for the first time thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County.

“I just want to say this is not just the Ernest house, this is all of the house for you guys because you guys made this dream come true and you helped us build it,” eight-year-old Whetley Ernest said. “So, thank you.”

After a short ceremony in the driveway, Jean Ernest, his wife and three daughters were handed the keys to their home. When they opened the door and walked inside, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Me and my family are so excited about this home,” Jean said. “I said thank you so to the Lord. I cannot explain to you how me and my family are excited. Thank you.”

“It’s amazing because I get to have my own space,” Whetley said, twirling around the bedroom. “I like the bathroom because the tub looks brand new and they have this (hand soap) and they never had this in my old home and they have a new sink and that’s why I think this house is amazing and like heaven.

After the grand tour, Whetley wanted everyone involved to know just how grateful she and her family are for their new home.

“Thank you guys for making this dream come true,” she said. “This is a real honor and this house is like heaven and I am never going to forget this house.”

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES