Police: Man not wearing seatbelt killed in St. Pete car crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg left one person dead on Saturday night.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Maurice La’Trail Wheeler.

Investigators say he was driving west on Gandy near the I-275 overpass at a high speed around 10:40 p.m. when he ran into slower traffic. Wheeler swerved to the right and lost control of his car, then went off the road and hit a guardrail.

According to police, Wheeler was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his car.

He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was later pronounced dead.

