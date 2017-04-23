Police identify 24-year-old homicide victim found in Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police responded to the scene of a homicide in Tampa.
It happened at 1937 W. Union Street.
The victim, who has been identified as 24-year-old Darrius Jaquan Harris, suffered fatal injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Detectives have cleared the scene, but an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on this story when more facts are released.
