Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in Tampa apartment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suicide call on Saturday that ended with a man being arrested for the murder of his girlfriend.

Police say 24-year-old Hector Favio Acevedo told relatives on Saturday he wanted to kill himself. When deputies responded, they realized Acevedo was a felon who was also in possession of a firearm.

Deputies took Acevedo into custody. They say he then made statements that raised concern about his girlfriend’s well-being.

Tampa police then responded to Acevedo’s girlfriend’s apartment on College Court to check on her, but did not get an answer. Police forced their way into the apartment and found 23-year-old Shyeanne Lewis dead from body trauma.

Investigators say the murder happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Acevedo admitted the two got into an argument after he wanted to leave Lewis’ apartment around 3 a.m.

Police charged Acevedo with murder due to his statements and evidence found at the scene.

