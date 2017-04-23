Last chance to get free Adventure Island pass with Busch Gardens’ BOGO Fun Card

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s only one week left to get in on the “best deal around.”

Now through April 30, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering a buy one, get one (BOGO) Fun Card deal, which lets guests pay for a day and visit both Busch Gardens and its Adventure Island water park, with unlimited admission to the park through December 31.

With the card, guests have access to events including Busch Garden’s Real Music Series, Food and Wine festival, Summer Nights, Christmas Town, and more.

Free parking is not included.

BOGO Fun Cards are available online for a $5.00 savings until the end of this month for $99.99.

For more information, visit buschgardenstampa.com.

