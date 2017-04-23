Indian Lake Estates wildfire 75 percent contained

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — County officials say the Red Grange wildfire that burned hundreds of acres in Indian Lake Estates is now 75 percent contained.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon, and forced hundreds of people from their homes. The evacuation order in the area was lifted on Saturday afternoon.

About two dozen firefighters are still on scene to keep the flames contained. Sunday’s weather is expected to help them extinguish the fire, according to county officials.

The wildfire destroyed several structures, but none of them were residential buildings.

The Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service says they will stay on scene as long as they are needed.

