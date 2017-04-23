House fire under investigation in Lake Wales

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A house in Lake Wales is under investigation after Polk authorities found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.
Polk firefighters arrived to a residence located on 2507 Forest Drive, just before 7 am on Sunday and saw smoke, fire and extensive fire damage throughout the home.
It took them 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Luckily, no one was at home. Neighbors say the residence is vacant.
The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations was called to the scene and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
House fire under investigation
House fire under investigation x
Latest Galleries
-
House fire under investigation
-
17 busted in heroin trafficking investigation
-
The Corcoran Quads
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
Newborn born on same day as April’s baby gets giraffe hat
-
Newborn born on same day as April’s baby gets giraffe hat
-
Elderly woman choked with dog leash in brutal attack
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dies at 56
- Residents return to homes at Indian Lake Estates after evacuation order lifted
- Florida mom and boyfriend arrested after toddler is beaten
- VIDEO: Kenny G gives spontaneous performance for charity on Tampa flight
- Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in Tampa apartment
- PHOTO: Flight attendant calms crying baby
- Zoo teases permanent camera for April the giraffe and baby