House fire under investigation in Lake Wales

Polk County Fire Rescue

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A house in Lake Wales is under investigation after Polk authorities found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Polk firefighters arrived to a residence located on 2507 Forest Drive, just before 7 am on Sunday and saw smoke, fire and extensive fire damage throughout the home.

It took them 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Luckily, no one was at home. Neighbors say the residence is vacant.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations was called to the scene and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

