Hillsborough deputy rescues calf from hole

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young calf in Hillsborough County was found in a large hole and rescued by deputies this weekend.
The sheriff’s office says the calf had been missing from a farm for two days when its owner found it in a large hole on their property.
A deputy was called to the farm Saturday morning to help. He made a rope and halter system using a front-end loader on the property, and went into the hole to save the calf. He was able to safely get the animal into the bucket of the front-end loader to get her out.
The sheriff’s office says the calf seemed dehydrated, but alert. She is expected to make a full recovery.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Residents return to homes at Indian Lake Estates after evacuation order lifted
- PHOTO: Flight attendant calms crying baby
- ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dies at 56
- Frito-Lay recalls various chips for possible salmonella contamination
- Florida mom and boyfriend arrested after toddler is beaten
- VIDEO: Kenny G gives spontaneous performance for charity on Tampa flight
- Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in Tampa apartment