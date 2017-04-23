Hillsborough deputy rescues calf from hole

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young calf in Hillsborough County was found in a large hole and rescued by deputies this weekend.

The sheriff’s office says the calf had been missing from a farm for two days when its owner found it in a large hole on their property.

A deputy was called to the farm Saturday morning to help. He made a rope and halter system using a front-end loader on the property, and went into the hole to save the calf. He was able to safely get the animal into the bucket of the front-end loader to get her out.

The sheriff’s office says the calf seemed dehydrated, but alert. She is expected to make a full recovery.

