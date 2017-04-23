Hillsborough deputies rescue distressed baby ducks trapped in Brandon swimming pool

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Three deputies rescued several baby ducks trapped in a Brandon swimming pool, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies Anthony Suarez, James Correia and Marlon Garcia responded to a homeowner’s call for assistance on Saturday morning at a residence on Debra Lynne Drive.

The owner said the ducks were trapped and quacking for help. She couldn’t get to them.

The deputies came to the scene with skimmer nets and rescued the distressed ducks.

The heroes can be seen posing in photos with the adorable waterbirds on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook.

Way to go, deputies!

