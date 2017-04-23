Firefighters encounter rattlesnake while battling massive Polk County brush fire

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Polk County were put in a series of dangerous situations as they battled a 700-acre blaze this weekend.

They waded through heavy smoke, put out fires, and if that wasn’t hazardous enough, they even encountered a rattlesnake.

The Polk County Fire Rescue Facebook page posted a video of a curious rattlesnake who wanted to know what all the fire fuss was about.

It’s not the first time firefighters spotted a rattlesnake in that area. Crews fighting a brush fire in the same area encountered a rattlesnake last month and not long before that, man was bitten by a 5’6″ snake in River Ranch and airlifted to the hospital.

“While our crews are working, they must be extremely careful and watch for other hazards,” said Battalion Chief Chris Hancock.

Thankfully, no officers were bitten this time around.

