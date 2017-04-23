Firefighters encounter rattlesnake while battling massive Polk County brush fire

By Published:
Polk County Fire Rescue

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Polk County were put in a series of dangerous situations as they battled a 700-acre blaze this weekend.

They waded through heavy smoke, put out fires, and if that wasn’t hazardous enough, they even encountered a rattlesnake.

The Polk County Fire Rescue Facebook page posted a video of a curious rattlesnake who wanted to know what all the fire fuss was about.

It’s not the first time firefighters spotted a rattlesnake in that area.  Crews fighting a brush fire in the same area encountered a rattlesnake last month and not long before that, man was bitten by a 5’6″ snake in River Ranch and airlifted to the hospital.

“While our crews are working, they must be extremely careful and watch for other hazards,” said Battalion Chief Chris Hancock.

Thankfully, no officers were bitten this time around.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s