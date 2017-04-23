FHP: St. Pete man arrested after hit-and-run crash on I-275

Published:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Pete man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

It happened on I-275 near 28th Avenue South.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Michael Roberson, 59, crashed into the driver’s side of another vehicle when he tried to merge onto another lane.

After the accident, the drivers communicated, but Roberson did not wait for cops to arrive and failed to provide lawfully required information to the other driver.

Roberson was later located by troopers who say he was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.

He was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

He’s being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,250 bond.

