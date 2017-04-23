Ex-Gator, NFL prospect Brantley charged with hitting woman

By Published:
Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (57) rests after running through a drill during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Former Florida Gators star and NFL prospect Caleb Brantley is facing misdemeanor charges that he allegedly punched a woman in the face, knocking her out and dislodging a tooth.

According to Alachua County, Florida, court records, the 22-year-old defensive linesman was charged Friday with battery.

A Gainesville police affidavit says Brantley and Chelsea Austin were arguing shortly after 2 a.m. April 13 when she pushed him. The affidavit says the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Brantley responded by hitting the 5-foot-6, 120-pound woman in the face. Investigators say the punch far exceeded what was needed for self-defense. They say two witnesses saw the fight.

Brantley did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. Brantley has been expected to be a top-round pick in this week’s NFL draft.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s